UPDATE: he has just been found safe! Oak Hill Police and Sheriff Mike Fridley thanks everyone for sharing the information.

——-

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Police need your help locating a missing kid in Oak Hill.

Brandon Champion is 12-years-old, 5’3”, weighs around 170 pounds, has brown hair, and green eyes.

He was last seen on Highlawn Park Ave at 3:30 pm, wearing a red coca-cola t-shirt.

Contact 911 if you know where Brandon is or see him.