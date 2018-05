A 2-year-old boy is safe after he was inside a vehicle that was stolen in South Charleston Thursday night.

Dispatchers said a car was stolen in the 5500 block of MacCorkle Avenue in South Charleston at about 9:15 p.m. Thursday.

Just after 10 p.m., dispatchers said the car was stopped near the Value City in Jefferson and the child is safe.

At this time, it is not clear if charges will be filed.

