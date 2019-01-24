CrimeWatchFeaturedNewsWatch
Police Investigating Armed Robbery In Beckley
By Tyler BarkerJan 24, 2019, 11:17 am
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – An armed robbery occurred early this morning at the Marathon Gas Station on Harper Road.
According to Police, a man wearing a khaki jacket and black pants came into the store with a gun, robbed it, and ran.
Police are going over surveillance video.
