Police Investigating Armed Robbery In Beckley

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 24, 2019, 11:17 am

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – An armed robbery occurred early this morning at the Marathon Gas Station on Harper Road.

According to Police, a man wearing a khaki jacket and black pants came into the store with a gun, robbed it, and ran.

Police are going over surveillance video.

Stay with WOAY News for further updates on this developing story.

Tyler Barker

X