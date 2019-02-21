Police Investigating After Dog Was Shot With An Arrow In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating an animal cruelty complaint that occurred on February 20, 2019, at approximately 1230 PM in the Wood Road area of Fayetteville.

A neighborhood dog (family pet) was shot with an arrow and found by a resident that made contact with the owner. Following surgery, the dog is now recovering. There was also another dog from the same family that was traveling with the severely injured dog. He was injured as well, and it also appeared to be by an arrow, however, it did not penetrate this dog. The dog was taken to the veterinarian and is also recovering.

Anyone with any information on this incident is encouraged to call the Fayetteville Police Department 304-574-0255 or Crime Stoppers 304-255-STOP.