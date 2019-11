OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Police need your help locating a runaway juvenile from Oak Hill.

Donavon Meador was last seen on Monday, November 4, 2019, at approximately 4:15 pm. Donavon Meador jumped from his parent’s vehicle on Central Avenue in Oak Hill.

Donavon Meador is approximately 6′ 155 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Donavon Meador was last seen wearing jeans and a grey hoodie sweatshirt.

If seen contact Oak Hill Police Department at 304-465-0597 or Fayette County 911 at 304-574-3590.