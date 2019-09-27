Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Featured Police: Human remains found in southern West Virginia
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Police: Human remains found in southern West Virginia

Tyler BarkerBy Sep 27, 2019, 11:29 am

43
0

WELCH, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia State Police say human remains have been found in McDowell County.

Police Sgt. C.K. McKenzie told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph that the remains were discovered Tuesday in the Skygusty area and are not connected to three other sets of remains found in the region since June.

First Sgt. J.K. Cooper said police received information that led them to the buried remains, which have been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.

Officials say the remains of 34-year-old Amanda Presutti were found on June 20 and her death is being investigated as a homicide.

The remains of 46-year-old Billy Joe Baker were found on June 7 and police say his death doesn’t appear suspicious.

Officials are still trying to identify remains found on June 17.

___

Information from: Bluefield Daily Telegraph, http://www.bdtonline.com

Previous PostMan Arrested for Stealing from Grandmother
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Closings and Delays

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

WOAY NewsWatch

X