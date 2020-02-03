FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Police host active shooter training at Wolf Creek Community Church. Many churchgoers filled Wold Creek Community Church to learn how to respond in an active shooter situation.

“That’s our job to inform and to keep the public safe anyway we can. So with this is the 4th church that we have done now. And again this isn’t just for churches this can be for business and anything like that or everyday life. It’s just another way for us to give back to our community,” said Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.

It’s vital that churches have a protocol in place for keeping their congregation safe in the event of an active shooter. The main goal of the active shooter training is to teach churchgoers how to see a threat, how to report a threat and how to respond to it.

“I learned that awareness and education are probably just as much important as the weapon that you carry and the Sheriff really educated on that today,” said Pastor Scott Farnworth.

If you are interested in having an active shooter training class at your local church contact Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.