Police Provide Safety Tips Ahead of Beckley’s Pride Picnic

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Beckley will have it’s first pride event tomorrow starting at 11 a.m., in Uptown Beckley.

After an opening ceremony, guests can enjoy drag shows, a magician, music, and vendors.

Of course, in crowds, it can be easier for people to get away with theft and other crimes. Which is why the Beckley Police Department is providing several tips for guests.

“Being aware of your surroundings knowing what’s going on where you’re at and keep your purse and any valuables in your purse and any valuables on your person.” “If something does happen be a good witness get a description of what this person looks like, what they were wearing what color eyes any distinguishable marks,” Det. David Allard, Beckley Police Department noted.

Police tell Newswatch, they do not expect any protests or other disruptions during the event, but they will have increased patrols in the area.

More details on the inaugural event can be found here.