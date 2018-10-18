Search
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch National News Police find stolen doughnut van, share treats with homeless
National NewsNewsWatch

Police find stolen doughnut van, share treats with homeless

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 18, 2018, 00:40 am

4
0

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — It was a lucky day for some Florida police officers who recovered a stolen van filled with Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

Clearwater police posted a photo on Facebook of a group of officers standing in front of the van holding boxes of the tasty treats.

The Tampa Bay Times reports the van was reported stolen Tuesday morning in Lake City, which is 193 miles (310 kilometers) north of Clearwater. The van, loaded with doughnuts, was spotted in Clearwater on Tuesday afternoon.

The Facebook posting says the store manager donated the cargo to the officers. They saved some doughnuts to eat and handed out the rest to the area’s homeless.

Authorities are still looking for the van thief.

Tyler Barker

Tyler is the Chief Meteorologist & Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. You can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Got News?

News Archives

Community Calendar

october

03oct6:00 PMWWHS Homecoming Parade

05oct6:30 PM10:30 PMFright Nights

06octAll Day07Pumpkin Harvest Festival

06oct8:00 AM1:00 PMLewisburg Farmers Market fall and harvest season

november

03nov9:00 PMCOMMUNITY VETERAN’S BREAKFAST & STAND DOWN COMMITTEE

X