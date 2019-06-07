Police: Drug bust finds $200K worth of meth in West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Police say they arrested two Ohio men with about $200,000 worth of meth in West Virginia.

News outlets reports Thursday that authorities in Huntington arrested James Elijah Ladrew Clark and Robert Von Wilson and charged them with possession of drugs with intent to deliver.

The 26-year-old Clark and the 23-year-old Wilson were arrested after a search of a house found around 63 grams of heroin, two kilograms of methamphetamine and a gun. Police said scales and other items used to sell drugs were also found in the house.

The men were jailed with bonds set at $100,000 each. It’s unclear if they have hired lawyers.