Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Police Drive 84-year-old Man To The Hospital To See His Wife
NewsWatch

Police Drive 84-year-old Man To The Hospital To See His Wife

Daniella HankeyBy Apr 25, 2018, 04:12 am

9
0

MONTOURSVILLE, PA (ABC NEWS)- It’s a duty that police officers spend most of their time doing day in, and day out — helping others.

That’s exactly what Deputy Chief Jason Bentley of the Montoursville Police Department in Pennsylvania did when an 84-year-old man needed a ride to the hospital to see his wife.

Montoursville Police Department responded to a call of a woman in full arrest on April 19. She was not breathing and she didn’t have a pulse, Chief Jeffrey Gyurina said.

She was taken to UPMC Susquehanna hospital, according to the Montoursville Police Department’s Facebook page. She was taken by ambulance and her husband was left without a way to get to the hospital, Gyurina said.

Though he had a car, the woman’s husband told Gyurina he was not comfortable driving since he was still recovering from a recent hip injury. He explained that he did not want to put himself or others in danger if he got behind the wheel.

 

That’s when Gyurina gave the elderly man the patrol cell phone number. The phone is passed from officer to officer and whoever is on duty patrolling would come and pick him up, he told the man.

A few hours later, the elderly man called the number and Bentley came by to pick him up.

The man’s closest relatives were in Maryland, Gyurina told ABC News.

“Hospital staff came out with a wheelchair and took him to his wife’s bedside in the emergency room,” the department posted.

“Most police do this kind of thing,” Gyurina said, “day in and day out.”

Comments

comments

Previous PostMom Speaks Out On Preschool's Decision To Not Allow Students Using The Term 'best friend'
Daniella Hankey

Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Closings and Delays

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives