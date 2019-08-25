Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Police: Doctor accused of misconduct being investigated

Tyler BarkerBy Aug 25, 2019, 10:13 am

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State Police officials say authorities are investigating a Beckley doctor accused of sexual misconduct.

The RegisterHerald reports that the state polices Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is investigating Dr. Zouhair Kabbara.

State police officials say that Kabbara is aware of the investigation and has obtained an attorney.

A lawsuit filed Thursday claims a female patient was sexually assaulted in June by Kabbara at Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley. Both the hospital and the doctor are named in the suit.

After the suit was filed, a woman answering the phone at Kabbaras medical office said he was unavailable.

A 15yearold girl and her father filed suit Monday saying the girl and at least 20 others were sexually harassed by Kabbara at Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital.

Information from: The RegisterHerald, http://www.registerherald.com

