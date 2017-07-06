Police: Children stabbed to death were under 10

Advertisement



LOGANVILLE, Ga. (AP) – Police say all four children stabbed to death in a home outside Atlanta were under the age of 10.

Police also issued a statement calling the mother a “suspect” in the deaths and said a man found dead in the house was the father.

Gwinnett County police Cpl. Michele Pihera said the five bodies were found inside a home in the Loganville area outside Atlanta early Thursday. Their names haven’t been released.

Pihera told reporters at the scene that the children’s mother was quickly taken into custody and was being interviewed by detectives. No charges have been announced.

Police say early indications are that a knife was used in the attacks.

Police said the child who survived was taken an Atlanta hospital with serious injuries.

