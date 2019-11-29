Police chief, officers to lead city Christmas parade

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) – Huntington, West Virginia, Police Chief Hank Dial and his fellow officers have been chosen as the grand marshals of the city’s Christmas parade.

The city’s chamber of commerce says the Christmas Parade of Lights in downtown Huntington will take place on Dec. 7 at 5:30 p.m.

Dutch Miller Auto, the city of Huntington, the Cabell County Commission, Walmart and others are sponsoring the event this year.

The parade will start at 12th Street and finish at the corner of Pullman Plaza and 10th Street.