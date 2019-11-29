Police chief, officers to lead city Christmas parade

Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Kassie SimmonsBy Nov 29, 2019, 04:34 am

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) – Huntington, West Virginia, Police Chief Hank Dial and his fellow officers have been chosen as the grand marshals of the city’s Christmas parade.

The city’s chamber of commerce says the Christmas Parade of Lights in downtown Huntington will take place on Dec. 7 at 5:30 p.m.

Dutch Miller Auto, the city of Huntington, the Cabell County Commission, Walmart and others are sponsoring the event this year.

The parade will start at 12th Street and finish at the corner of Pullman Plaza and 10th Street.

Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.

