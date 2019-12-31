Police are on the lookout for New Year’s Eve drunk drivers

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Drinking champagne when the ball drops is a long-time tradition but if you planning on drinking and driving on New Year’s expect to get pulled over.

“If you’re going to be out on the roads tonight especially if you’ve drunk it’s always great to have a designed driver. If you can’t find a designed driver and you’re out and you feel like you shouldn’t drive chances are you probably shouldn’t drive,” said Deputy Sheriff Fernandez.

In most cases, people don’t realize that they had too much to drink.

“So the best bet is probably to try to call someone to come get you, someone, who hasn’t been drinking and try to get yourself a ride so you don’t have to put yourself in the position of being out on the roads impaired,” said Fernandez.

Police Officers say they are looking for any and everything.

“We’re looking for unsafe driving, we’re looking for traffic violations. We’re looking to see if your swirling in the roadway. Can you keep the vehicle on the roadway or basically any unsafe acts,” said Fernandez.