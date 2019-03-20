Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Police: Appalachian Power worker killed in W.Va. accident
NewsWatchState

Police: Appalachian Power worker killed in W.Va. accident

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 20, 2019, 13:04 pm

79
0

HARTS, W.Va. (AP) – Police in West Virginia say an electric company employee has died in an accident at a customer’s home.

WCHS-TV reports the accident happened Wednesday morning in the Harts community of Lincoln County.

State police say an Appalachian Power truck with the driver inside was on a private driveway when the driveway appeared to give way, causing the truck to roll over a hill. The driver, whose name was not immediately released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An Appalachian Power spokesman did not immediately return an email Wednesday.

State police are investigating.

___

Information from: WCHS-TV, http://www.wchstv.com

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X