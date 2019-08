BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Police in Bluefield make a drug arrest, Thursday evening.

While patrolling the area officers encountered a red Chevrolet truck and pulled it over.

Police identified the driver as Malik Craighead, inside the car was 20 lbs of marijuana, 2 guns, and $6,800.

Craighead was charged with Possession with intent to distribute marijuana. He was later taken to Bluefield City Jail.