Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured Pocahontas ATV Trail System Will Remain Open, Closure Has Been Lifted
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Pocahontas ATV Trail System Will Remain Open, Closure Has Been Lifted

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 18, 2019, 11:51 am

12
0

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Hatfield McCoy Regional Recreation Authority has reached an agreement with Coal Company to keep the Pocahontas Trail System open.

Here is the official statement:

“The Hatfield McCoy Regional Recreation Authority (Authority) has reached a verbal agreement with the Coal Company (Company) on a solution to keep the Pocahontas Trail System open. The Authority and Company will work in a cooperative manner to address outstanding issues such as: outlaw trail riding, trespassing onto bonded Company operations and the need for increased law enforcement for the Pocahontas and surrounding trail systems.  The February 1, 2019 temporary closure date has been lifted and the Pocahontas Trail System will remain open after that date. The Authority, Company and the State of West Virginia will continue working on these and other outstanding issues to ensure a permanent solution for the Pocahontas Trail System. The Authority would like to express its gratitude to the Company for their continued support during this time.”

Previous PostMidland Trail Receives A Grand Donation
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

Community Calendar

No Events on The List at This Time

X