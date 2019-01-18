Pocahontas ATV Trail System Will Remain Open, Closure Has Been Lifted

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Hatfield McCoy Regional Recreation Authority has reached an agreement with Coal Company to keep the Pocahontas Trail System open.

Here is the official statement:

“The Hatfield McCoy Regional Recreation Authority (Authority) has reached a verbal agreement with the Coal Company (Company) on a solution to keep the Pocahontas Trail System open. The Authority and Company will work in a cooperative manner to address outstanding issues such as: outlaw trail riding, trespassing onto bonded Company operations and the need for increased law enforcement for the Pocahontas and surrounding trail systems. The February 1, 2019 temporary closure date has been lifted and the Pocahontas Trail System will remain open after that date. The Authority, Company and the State of West Virginia will continue working on these and other outstanding issues to ensure a permanent solution for the Pocahontas Trail System. The Authority would like to express its gratitude to the Company for their continued support during this time.”