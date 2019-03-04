RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Pluto Rd off of I64 has re-opened after icy roads shut it down for part of the day.
Pluto Road Re-opens Off I-64 Due To Icy Roads
By Tyler BarkerMar 04, 2019, 12:12 pm52
