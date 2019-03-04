Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured Pluto Road Re-opens Off I-64 Due To Icy Roads
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Pluto Road Re-opens Off I-64 Due To Icy Roads

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 04, 2019, 12:12 pm

52
0

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Pluto Rd off of I64 has re-opened after icy roads shut it down for part of the day.

Previous PostWater Outage Scheduled for Monday, March 4 for Route 19 Project in Fayetteville
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X