Plateau Medical Celebrates National Donate Life

OAK HILL., WV (WOAY) – Today employees at Plateau Medical Center spent their lunch celebrating National Donate Life month.

In participation with the Center for Organ Recovery and Education (Core) the hospital will be using the month of April as a time to educate the public about the importance of donating your organs.

The hospital employees were dressed in there favorite blue and green gear, as today also doubled as national blue and green day for organ donation.

Physician Liaison Laura Kirk shares the benefits of donating your organs, “If you donate your tissue you can save up to 75 people thats an amazing way for people to make an impact its just simple.”

For those interested in becoming an organ donor Plateau Medical offers free registrations in their lobby. On April 26th they will be at Fayetteville Highschool holding signups.

Comments

Share this: Tweet





Print

Email

