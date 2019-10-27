BREAKING NEWS
Plateau Health Center holds luncheon to honor survivors of breast cancer

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 27, 2019, 00:34 am

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The time of year has come again for Plateau Health’s Breast Cancer Awareness.

The luncheon was held Lewis House in Oak Hill on Saturday. Each year the goal is to honor and recognize those ladies who have battled breast cancer.

A breast cancer survivor shares the importance of having mammograms.

“They are not painful. I know that [some] women says they are painful but they are not. If they feel uncomfortable, it only take 30 seconds of feeling uncomfortable or not living anyone,” says, Tera Chappell, breast cancer survivor.

For information of early detection of breast cancer contact a local physician.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

