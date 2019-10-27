Plateau Health Center holds luncheon to honor survivors of breast cancer

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The time of year has come again for Plateau Health’s Breast Cancer Awareness.

The luncheon was held Lewis House in Oak Hill on Saturday. Each year the goal is to honor and recognize those ladies who have battled breast cancer.

A breast cancer survivor shares the importance of having mammograms.

“They are not painful. I know that [some] women says they are painful but they are not. If they feel uncomfortable, it only take 30 seconds of feeling uncomfortable or not living anyone,” says, Tera Chappell, breast cancer survivor.

For information of early detection of breast cancer contact a local physician.