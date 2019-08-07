Plant electrician dies after accident at mine site

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A plant electrician has died after being shocked at a mine in Kanawha County.

The West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training confirms a fatal incident occurred Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at approximately 8:00 a.m. at the Kanawha Eagle, LLC, South Hollow Preparation Plant in Kanawha County.

Preliminary information indicates a plant electrician at the mine died from injuries sustained after an electric shock.

Inspectors from the West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training are investigating.