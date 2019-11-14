Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Featured Planet Fitness Peeping Tom investigation reveals no evidence of multiple victims at this time
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Planet Fitness Peeping Tom investigation reveals no evidence of multiple victims at this time

Anna SaundersBy Nov 14, 2019, 17:51 pm

40
0

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – On Tuesday evening Charleston Police took the alleged Planet Fitness Peeping Tom into custody after an investigation by Beckley Police. According to Lt. David Allard, Chief of Detectives, their investigation does not suggest that there is more than one victim at this time. 

“We took a report from a female who had been at Planet Fitness in Beckley tanning,” Lt. Allard said.  “When she  was getting out of the tanning bed, she thought she had noticed what was a camera or something in one of the air ducts. She went out and notified the management there who contacted the police. Through an investigation we’ve conducted, we’ve now been able to arrest Ryan Craigo.”

After the 26-year-old was fired from Planet Fitness, he moved to Charleston and that’s where he was arrested and charged with one count of criminal invasion of privacy. 

“We have done some search warrants for computer and cell phone, things like that, and that’s really what has taken the time that it has taken since June until now to be able to arrest the person because we had to make sure through digital forensics to determine if there were reproducible images of the victim or of any other victims,” Lt. Allard said. 

 At this point, they have not been able to recover photos or videos from Craigo’s phone or computer with evidence to suggest there have been items deleted. However, they still had enough evidence to make the arrest. The police department just wanted to make sure no additional charges with photo duplication and other victims could also be filed. 

“Statements from witnesses, observations, video surveillance that we were able to obtain from the video that corroborated things that she said, so from that and then with the interviews we were able to determine and get enough information which lead to the charges.”

Craigo is currently at South Central Regional Jail on a $5,000 cash-only bond. If convicted he could face up to one year in prison with a $5,000 fine.  

Previous PostMercer School helps keep the homeless warm
Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

Archives

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X