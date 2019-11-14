Planet Fitness Peeping Tom investigation reveals no evidence of multiple victims at this time

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – On Tuesday evening Charleston Police took the alleged Planet Fitness Peeping Tom into custody after an investigation by Beckley Police. According to Lt. David Allard, Chief of Detectives, their investigation does not suggest that there is more than one victim at this time.

“We took a report from a female who had been at Planet Fitness in Beckley tanning,” Lt. Allard said. “When she was getting out of the tanning bed, she thought she had noticed what was a camera or something in one of the air ducts. She went out and notified the management there who contacted the police. Through an investigation we’ve conducted, we’ve now been able to arrest Ryan Craigo.”

After the 26-year-old was fired from Planet Fitness, he moved to Charleston and that’s where he was arrested and charged with one count of criminal invasion of privacy.

“We have done some search warrants for computer and cell phone, things like that, and that’s really what has taken the time that it has taken since June until now to be able to arrest the person because we had to make sure through digital forensics to determine if there were reproducible images of the victim or of any other victims,” Lt. Allard said.

At this point, they have not been able to recover photos or videos from Craigo’s phone or computer with evidence to suggest there have been items deleted. However, they still had enough evidence to make the arrest. The police department just wanted to make sure no additional charges with photo duplication and other victims could also be filed.

“Statements from witnesses, observations, video surveillance that we were able to obtain from the video that corroborated things that she said, so from that and then with the interviews we were able to determine and get enough information which lead to the charges.”

Craigo is currently at South Central Regional Jail on a $5,000 cash-only bond. If convicted he could face up to one year in prison with a $5,000 fine.