Planet Fitness Celebrates Official Grand Opening In Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – If you live in Beckley, chances are you’ve either driven by or walked into the new Planet Fitness in town.

City leaders at the fitness center joined for the official ribbon cutting ceremony. The Chamber Of Commerce members and Mayor Rob Rappold were in attendance as well. Planet Fitness also donated a 5,000 dollar check to the United Way of Southern West Virginia to show it’s all about the community and getting you fit. You can see their motto, NO CRITICS.

“We had a great turn out today, the Chamber of Commerce did a great job getting this together, the Mayor was here, and he had some great words,” said Butch Chandler, District Manager

Chandler adding the door is always open to come in, to sign up for a membership, or to talk about getting in shape!