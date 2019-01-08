Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Planet Fitness Celebrates Official Grand Opening In Beckley
Local NewsNewsWatch

Planet Fitness Celebrates Official Grand Opening In Beckley

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 08, 2019, 17:08 pm

13
0

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – If you live in Beckley, chances are you’ve either driven by or walked into the new Planet Fitness in town.

City leaders at the fitness center joined for the official ribbon cutting ceremony.  The Chamber Of Commerce members and Mayor Rob Rappold were in attendance as well.  Planet Fitness also donated a 5,000 dollar check to the United Way of Southern West Virginia to show it’s all about the community and getting you fit. You can see their motto,  NO CRITICS.

“We had a great turn out today, the Chamber of Commerce did a great job getting this together, the Mayor was here, and he had some great words,” said Butch Chandler, District Manager

Chandler adding the door is always open to come in, to sign up for a membership, or to talk about getting in shape!

Previous PostLocal Business Owner Announces Educational Fun For Fallen Marine's Son
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

Community Calendar

No Events on The List at This Time

X