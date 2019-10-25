Plane crash victims identified

SUMMIT POINT, W.Va. (AP) – Authorities released the names of two men who died in the fiery crash of a small airplane.
State Police Cpt. Shallon Oglesby identified the victims as 70-year-old Clinton Terry Powers and 67-year-old Randy Lee Garcia. The men died Thursday when their single-engine aircraft crashed in Summit Point, an unincorporated community near the Virginia line.
Oglesby says the 1960 Mooney M20A plane was fully engulfed in flames when authorities found the wreckage in a field. The plane’s origin and destination weren’t immediately known.
The crash site was about 7 miles southeast of the Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport in Martinsburg.
The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the cause of the accident.
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism.
During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing.
Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about.
Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.