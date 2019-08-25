Pirates Blowout Reds at PNC Park

WOAY – It’s Players Weekend. A time for MLB players to wear fun uniforms, put their nicknames on their jerseys and have fun. The Pirates have definitely emphasized the having fun part.

After scoring two runs in the bottom of the 9th inning on Friday to walk off the Reds 3-2, the Pirates dropped 14 runs on Saturday to go with a combined shutout to win 14-0. Watch Saturday’s highlights above!