Pipestem Resort State Park Opens New Aerial Attraction
By Kassie SimmonsMay 09, 2019, 16:59 pm
PIPESTEM, W.Va. (WOAY) – The Pipestem Resort State Park offically opened their newest addition: ziplining.
West Virginia State Parks revealed the series of ziplines that will take visitors through the Bluestone National Scenic River on Thursday. Although the attraction was built to attract tourists, officials were just as excited to give it a try.
“This is the most exciting, the [coolest]thing that we’ve had happen–not only at Pipestem Resorts Park, but West Virginia State Parks,” said chief of West Virginia State Parks Sam England. “This is one of the finest things that will cause people to want to come to [Pipestem] and enjoy this beautiful gorge.”
England joined other officials to cut the ribbon, marking the zipline’s official opening.
The zipline tour lasts about three hours and can reach speeds up to 50 MPH. Visitors can make reservations by visiting their website. For a limited time, customers can receive $15 off when they use the code “ZIPLINE15.”
