Pipeline protester arrested in Monroe County, faces felony charge

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 26, 2019, 21:18 pm

LINDSIDE, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia official says a North Carolina man protesting the Mountain Valley Pipeline has been charged with a felony.

Monroe County Circuit Court deputy clerk Andrea Preston told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph that 22yearold Holden Dometrius was charged Thursday with threat of terrorist acts after chaining himself to a piece of equipment in the pipelines path. He also faces lesser charges of trespassing, obstructing and tampering with a vehicle.

According to the group Appalachians Against Pipelines, it is the first felony charge against a protester.

The Mountain Valley Pipeline is a 300mile (483kilometer) natural gas pipeline that is being constructed in West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina. It has used eminent domain to acquire project space.

It wasnt immediately clear whether Dometrius has an attorney.

Tyler Barker

