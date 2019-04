WELCH, WV (WOAY) – Pioneer Community Bank in Welch is closed due to fire damage.

On Monday evening, the Welch Branch of Pioneer Community Bank was damaged by a fire. Fortunately, it was after bank hours and none of the employees, nor any bank customers were on the premises.

In the meantime, our Welch customers may visit any other Pioneer Community Bank Branch or simply call (304) 938-5322 for assistance with their banking needs.

It is unknown when the bank will re-open.