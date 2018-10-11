Search
Pinnacle Mine In Wyoming County Is Set To Close This Friday

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 10, 2018, 21:14 pm

WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) — A company is shutting down underground mining operations at its Wyoming County mine, affecting about 400 employees.

The Pinnacle Mining Co. LLC confirmed in a news release Wednesday that it plans to cease underground mining operations at its Pinnacle Mine on or before Oct. 19 due to adverse geological conditions.

The company will continue to operate the coal preparation plant for a longer period of time.

“We thank our employees for their hard work and dedication in attempting to overcome these geological conditions,” the company said in a statement. “We continue to explore options for continuing a presence in the region.”

The Pinnacle Mine is nearly 50 years old.

Tyler Barker

