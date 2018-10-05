Pinnacle Mine idled, many jobs now at stake

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- One Wyoming County mine has been idled after a new buyer for the mine has not yet been found.

David Jackson with the Safety Committee for United Mine Workers of America, told Newswatch Friday morning at 8:19 a.m. that no deal has been made and more then three hundred workers could be laid off and all underground activity has stopped for today.

This comes after earlier this week, the owners announced that they would be closing today, October 5th if no further actions were taken.

Details are very limited at this time but stick with Newswatch as this story continues to develop.