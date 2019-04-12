Piney Creek Watershed Earth Day Celebration April 13, 2019

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Pine Creek Watershed Association (PCWA) with support from numerous groups in the community are sponsoring an “Earth Day Marathon Cleanup” on Saturday April 13, 2019 to complete service projects across Raleigh County to improve the community and promote environmental awareness.

Raleigh County has a significant issue with trash along roads and in our streams. It is not only unsightly and uninviting for visitors to our great county; it is also unhealthy for the people in the community and the wildlife that make West Virginia “Wild and Wonderful”. This is the third year we are supporting a community cleanup and we look forward to continuing this new tradition!

We currently have 11 projects planned in the Beckley area including projects on Crescent Drive (Individual Volunteers), the Z-Way/Joel L. Smith Highway (PCWA), Piney Creek Trails at the YMCA Soccer Fields (Raleigh County 4H), Hargrove Street (WVU Tech), Sheridan Avenue (Concord University), Antonio Avenue (Heart of God Ministries), South Fayette Street (SPECTRUM), Glenview Road in Crab Orchard (Crab Orchard-Macarthur Lions Club), and Glad Springs (Residents).

PCWA and sponsors will also hold an Earth Day Celebration at the Maxwell Hill Community Center in Beckley on April 13 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. This event is free to attend and open to the public. We will have free games for kids as well as vendors and organizations setup inside and out. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

ABOUT

Piney Creek Watershed Association is a volunteer 501c(3) non-profit organization founded in 2004. PCWA’s mission is to improve and protect the waters within the Piney Creek watershed by educating the community about water pollution issues and performing service projects. We are dedicated to preserving, conserving, and monitoring the health of the Piney Creek watershed.