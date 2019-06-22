Piney Creek Watershed Association Keeps Cleanup Momentum Going

BECKLEY, W.Va (WOAY) – When Katie Stanley signed up for AmeriCorps, she could have ended up anywhere in the country, but she wanted to be in her hometown of Beckley working with the Piney Creek Watershed Association.

“I think it’s really important to clean up the community, the community I grew up in, kind of for my parents too, and my family,” Stanley said.

The PCWA is an environmental conservation group in Raleigh County that aims to clean up and protect the area’s waterways.

“It’s just a shame with West Virginia having such a wonderful beautiful landscape that we have to deal with issues like this with litter and especially these open dump sites,” PCWA Associate Director Jim Fedders said.

The open dump site the group was cleaning up on Saturday is located on Stanaford Mine Road right next to Cranberry Creek. According to members of the group, this project turned out to be much bigger than anticipated. They predict it will take more equipment and longer than a day to complete. In April, PCWA made big contributions to the nearly 300 tons of litter picked up statewide.

“One it’s sad that there’s that much litter out there. Two it’s great that so many people got involved in trying to help clean up the state. Piney Creek Watershed Association actually had during the month of April what we call the Marathon Cleanup. We actually cleaned up over 25 miles of roadway,” Fedders said.

