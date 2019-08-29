Pineville’s Labor Day Celebration kicks off today

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The annual Labor Day festivities kick off in Pineville.

Pineville’s Labor Day celebrations kick off Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 5 pm and will end on Monday, September 2, 2019, at 9 pm with a fireworks celebration.

A parade will take place on Labor Day Monday beginning at 11 am.

For more information, you can visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/376862422988699/