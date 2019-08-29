Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Pineville’s Labor Day Celebration kicks off today

Tyler BarkerBy Aug 29, 2019, 11:23 am

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The annual Labor Day festivities kick off in Pineville.

Pineville’s Labor Day celebrations kick off Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 5 pm and will end on Monday, September 2, 2019, at 9 pm with a fireworks celebration.

A parade will take place on Labor Day Monday beginning at 11 am.

For more information, you can visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/376862422988699/

