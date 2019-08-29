Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Pineville’s Labor Day Celebration kicks off today
By Tyler BarkerAug 29, 2019, 11:23 am
20
PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The annual Labor Day festivities kick off in Pineville.
Pineville’s Labor Day celebrations kick off Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 5 pm and will end on Monday, September 2, 2019, at 9 pm with a fireworks celebration.
A parade will take place on Labor Day Monday beginning at 11 am.
For more information, you can visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/376862422988699/
Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com