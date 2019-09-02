Pineville’s Labor Day Celebration Brings County Together

PINEVILLE, W.Va (WOAY) – The Town of Pineville has been celebrating Labor Day since Thursday evening, but the town saves the big festivities for the final day.

On Monday, the long-standing tradition of the Labor Day parade filled the streets of Downtown Pineville, and it brought the whole county together.

“It’s such a sense of togetherness and community and we have people here from all over the county, which we’re a close knit county as well, so it’s really special to keep this tradition going,” parade chair Angel Lane said.

Long-time residents of the area who have seen Pineville take some economic hits and because of this, have seen the parade change, are still glad that, despite it all, the tradition remains.

“I was mayor of Pineville from 1980 to 1984 and at that time, it was a really really really big celebration because the economy was good,” former Mayor Everett Bowling said. “There were lots of people here in Wyoming County, and the parade was longer and the celebration was even bigger, but it has made it through the bad times, and it’s still a tradition that we’re very proud of here in Pineville.”

After the parade, the rides and vendors opened back up for all to enjoy. Something the current mayor, Mike Kodak, said he and the fire department worked hard for.

“The fire department took over the Labor Day celebration a few years ago and last year we were unable to find a carnival, so I worked all of the off season, I guess you would say, trying to find us a carnival and we found one almost to the last minute and we’re glad they’re here,” Kodak said.

The celebration will conclude with a firework show at nine on Monday night.