Pineville Woman Receives Scholarship to Film School

PINEVILLE, W.Va (WOAY) – A Pineville woman received a full scholarship to study acting at the Vancouver Film School.

Jamie Leigh Reichert, 28, started acting in 3rd grade but wasn’t heavily involved in performing arts until she lost her best friend Stephanie to aplastic anemia.

“Her passing away kind of fueled this passion to write about things in life that happen and to never let them go,” said Reichert. “If you have it on paper, maybe someone will read it one day.”

Reichert wrote a play about her friend’s death to cope with the loss. Fifteen years later, Reichert used pieces of her play to audition for a scholarship to the Vancouver Film School.

To get the scholarship, Reichert submitted both acting performances and songs she played on her ukelele. She would have to impress award winning actor, writer and producer Kevin Smith. Reichert not only impressed Smith, but he praised her natural talent.

“It was a long shot, and when it came through, I was surprised because I’m a big fan of Kevin Smith,” said Reichert’s father Tony Reichert. “I don’t want to say I’m surprised. I’m not surprised because we were just holding our breath and its such a great opportunity. I think she’s going to have a blast.”

As for what her best friend would think about being her inspiration, Reichert responded, “she’d probably make some kind of joke about it and be like, ‘at least you’re doing something for me.’ I don’t know. I’m sure she’s happy. She’d make some witty joke because she was really smart.”

Reichert plans to leave for Vancouver in April to study at the film school for a year. After that, she hopes to work as a full time actress.