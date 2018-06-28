Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Pineville Mayor Sworn In After Recount Vote
Local News

Pineville Mayor Sworn In After Recount Vote

Tyler Barker Jun 28, 2018, 17:10 pm

UPDATE (6/26/2018)

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Pineville’s new mayor was sworn in today after a recount.

Mike Kodak was sworn in Thursday, June 28, 2018, and will officially take office on July 1, 2018.

He won the election after only 6 votes seperated him and Jason Smyth.

_____________________

UPDATE (6/26/2018)

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The race for mayor in Pineville is coming down to a recount.

The town voted for a new mayor on June 12 and Mike Kodak came out on top. The night of the race he was ahead of his opponent Jason Smyth by 9 votes, but after provisional votes that difference slimmed to 6.

A recount will be held on Thursday at 2:30 PM at Town Hall in Pineville. Kodak says he still plans on winning this seat.

_______________________

ORIGINAL STORY: (6/12/2018)

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Election results for the Town Of Pineville in Wyoming County are now in. Voters elected a new mayor and also approved a levy to help fund the park and pool.

For Mayor:
Winner: Mike Rodak – 112 Votes
Jason Smyth – 103 Votes

For Recorder:
Winner: Vicki Knight Clay – 183 Votes

For Council: 5 Seats
Winner: Jack Harvey Bias – 160 Votes
Mike Clay – 160 Votes
Debbie Wiles – 144 Votes
Robert Warner – 144 Votes
Norma Warner – 134 Votes
Jeffrey Hylton – 115 Votes
Levy:
Winner: For Levy – 157 Votes
Against Levy – 61 Votes

The levy will be used to fund the park and pool which has been closed because of the lack of funding.

