Pineville Mayor Sworn In After Recount Vote

UPDATE (6/26/2018)

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Pineville’s new mayor was sworn in today after a recount.

Mike Kodak was sworn in Thursday, June 28, 2018, and will officially take office on July 1, 2018.

He won the election after only 6 votes seperated him and Jason Smyth.

_____________________

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The race for mayor in Pineville is coming down to a recount.

The town voted for a new mayor on June 12 and Mike Kodak came out on top. The night of the race he was ahead of his opponent Jason Smyth by 9 votes, but after provisional votes that difference slimmed to 6.

A recount will be held on Thursday at 2:30 PM at Town Hall in Pineville. Kodak says he still plans on winning this seat.

_______________________

ORIGINAL STORY: (6/12/2018)

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Election results for the Town Of Pineville in Wyoming County are now in. Voters elected a new mayor and also approved a levy to help fund the park and pool.

For Mayor:

Winner: Mike Rodak – 112 Votes

Jason Smyth – 103 Votes

For Recorder:

Winner: Vicki Knight Clay – 183 Votes

For Council: 5 Seats

Winner: Jack Harvey Bias – 160 Votes

Mike Clay – 160 Votes

Debbie Wiles – 144 Votes

Robert Warner – 144 Votes

Norma Warner – 134 Votes

Jeffrey Hylton – 115 Votes

Levy:

Winner: For Levy – 157 Votes

Against Levy – 61 Votes

The levy will be used to fund the park and pool which has been closed because of the lack of funding.