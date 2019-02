PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Town of Pineville has a new brand and logo to help boost economic impact.

For the last seven months, students with WVU’s branding initiative team “BrandJRNY,” have been coming up with a new brand for the town.

The new package will include a new website, videos, community profiles and other promotions to shine the city of Pineville.

The new slogan is called, “All Trails Lead To Home.”