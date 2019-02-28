PikeView Seniors Sign With Concord

WOAY – Three PikeView seniors signed letters of intent Wednesday to continue their student-athlete careers, all at Concord University.

Carson Proffitt, who will play golf for the Mountain Lions, is the reigning Class AA individual state champion. He plans to major in business or sports management at Concord, and says the school’s proximity to home played a role in his decision.

Logan Price & Evan Rose both signed to play football for the Mountain Lions. Price, who will major in education, says his familiarity with watching the program in previous seasons played a key factor. Rose, who will major in pre-med, was the Class AA All-State Second Team offensive captain, and is also excited to stay in Mercer County.