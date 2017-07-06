Piglet from last week’s crash on I-77 has new home

Advertisement



BRAMWELL,WV (BY: GREG JORDAN, BLUEFIELD DAILY TELEGRAPH) — Last week, local volunteer firefighters were among the many who heard a call they don’t hear every day: Come and get some pigs.

First responders were dispatched June 29 when a tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 77 between Bluefield and Princeton. The driver wasn’t hurt, but firefighters and law enforcement had to deal with 2,300 small pigs caught inside the trailer. Firefighters sprayed water on the pigs – which have no sweat glands – to keep them cool.

Mercer County doesn’t have a holding area large enough to house so many animals, so word went out that there were a lot of pigs needing new homes. Firefighter Ricki Simpkins of the Bramwell Volunteer Fire Department knew members of other departments were on the scene, but then other firefighters heard a reason to head for Interstate 77, too.

