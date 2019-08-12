Pig Races Draw Crowds at State Fair

FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WOAY) – Racing swine attracts dozens of spectators to the makeshift tracks every day at the State Fair of West Virginia.

“When they start hearing the music, they’re getting pumped up,” said Swift Swine’s Elouise Pool.

Pigs start training at six weeks old. Their incentive is an oreo cookie waiting at the finish line.

Crowd members usually get a kick out of the creative and “punny” names given to the pigs, such as Brad Pigg, Nancy Piglosy and Donald Rump Roast.

