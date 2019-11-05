Physician gets probation on drug charge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) – A West Virginia physician has been sentenced to probation for writing fraudulent prescriptions so he could get drugs.
Chad Poage was ordered Monday in federal court in Clarksburg to complete 500 hours of community service.
Poage admitted writing 30 fraudulent prescriptions between 2015 and 2018. Prosecutors say he obtained a total of nearly 2,000 pills by using his colleagues’ drug registration numbers when writing prescriptions. He also said he showed stolen driver’s licenses when picking the drugs up from pharmacies.
The 35-year-old Poage was an orthopedic surgeon who worked in a practice with locations in Morgantown and Fairmont.
