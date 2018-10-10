Photoshop classes offered at New River CTC

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOAY)- Have you always wanted to learn Photoshop but don’t know where to take a class at? Then no need to worry as you can learn basic photo editing techniques in an Adobe Photoshop class at New River Community and Technical College’s campus in Summersville starting October 30, 2018.

The class will run for three weeks on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m.

The class is designed to introduce students to the Adobe Photoshop.

The cost for the class is $85, and pre-registration for the course is required by October 25.

For more information about community education classes at New River CTC or to register contact Gloria Kincaid at 304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu or Jeanne Stone at 304-883-2469, vstone@newriver.edu.