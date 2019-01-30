Phil Neff named Chief Judge of Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. – (January 30, 2019): Veteran concours judge Phil Neff was recently named the new Chief Judge for The Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance , which will take place May 3-5, 2019, at America’s Resort™, The Greenbrier.

Neff, a West Chester, Pennsylvania, native, has successfully showed, rallied and judged cars at events across the country. He is currently the Director of Research at USAppraisal, a firm specializing in the valuation of collector cars. He occasionally collaborates on book projects with Coachbuilt Press in Philadelphia.

Neff has been a board member at the 100 Motor Cars of Radnor Hunt, where he chaired the Car Selection Committee. He served as Operations Director for The Elegance at Hershey in 2011 and 2012 and has been invited to judge at many concours events across the country.

“I’m extremely excited about this new opportunity,” said Neff. “The Greenbrier is a special place that has a long history with the automobile industry. The inaugural Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance in 2018 was a huge success, and we’re looking forward to building on that foundation.”

Also new to The Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance team is Dr. Paul Sable, who will serve as Honorary Chief Judge.

A native of Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania, Dr. Sable is a retired university marketing professor and an automotive historian and writer. He’s a fervent collector of unique cars of the 1950s, and he has judged at nearly every major concours in the United States.

The Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance made its debut in 2018 , honoring the rich automotive tradition at The Greenbrier resort with a weekend filled with events for car enthusiasts across the nation. From The Summit Drive to Saturday’s Car Club Day and onto the featured Sunday event, the inaugural Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance was one that will long be remembered, as a premier automotive experience finally came to the premier luxury destination. The backdrop of The Greenbrier’s iconic Front Entrance created beautiful visuals in a setting unlike any the concours world has seen.

This year, The Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance will honor Rolls-Royce and Bentley with a featured class, as Bentley celebrates its 100th anniversary. Two spirited drives, The Summit Drive and the Kate’s Mountain Drive are on the schedule for Friday, giving car owners to test the power and precision of their vehicles on beautiful mountain roads.

Saturday will be International Car Show day, bringing car clubs and individual owners together to celebrate their love for the automobile on the world-renowned golf courses at The Greenbrier. The Charitable Gala later that evening will benefit the Mountaineer Autism Project, as well as the AACA Library and Research Center .

Sunday’s main event, the concours , will bring more than 100 of the finest collector cars in the world to The Greenbrier’s front circle and throughout the hotel.

For ticket information, registration or to learn more, visit GreenbrierConcours.com.