Pharmacy pleads guilty to money laundering

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) —A West Virginia pharmacy pled guilty to a money laundering charge.
Meds2Go Express Pharmacy in the Lincoln County community of Alum Creek admitted in federal court to conspiring with a pain clinic in 2014 and 2015 to dispense compound opioids that were not for legitimate medical purposes, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors said the pharmacy ignored numerous red flags, among them cash-only transactions, that should have prevented them from dispensing prescriptions written by the pain clinic.
Under a plea agreement, the pharmacy will shut down and pay $250,000 in community restitution and a forfeiture money judgment.
Two-thirds of the restitution will be given to the West Virginia Crime Victim’s Compensation Fund and the rest will go to the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau of Behavioral Health and Health Facilities.
