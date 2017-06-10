PGA Tour Winners Commit to Greenbrier Classic

Advertisement



WOAY – Several golfers committed this week to play in the Greenbrier Classic, with some having already won in the current PGA Tour season.

Jonas Blixt, who won the 2013 Greenbrier Classic, will return to Southern West Virginia. He won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at the beginning of May, teaming with Cameron Smith in the event. He has four finishes in the top 25 this season. Also back is Kevin Kisner, who was in the four-man playoff of the 2015 Greenbrier Classic. He won two weeks ago in Fort Worth.

Si Woo Kim, the youngest ever to win the Players Championship, will be at the Old White TPC. The South Korean is ranked 31st in the world and also won the Wyndham Championship last August. Marc Leishman has two PGA Tour wins, including the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March; he was the Tour’s Rookie of the Year in 2009, and was in the three-man playoff at the 2015 Open Championship at St. Andrews.

Additional professionals who have won earlier this season include D.A. Points (Puerto Rico Open), Brian Harman (Wells Fargo Championship), Mackenzie Hughes (RSM Classic), and Rod Pampling (Shriners Hospital for Children Open).

The 2017 Greenbrier Classic will be held July 3rd-9th.

