PGA Tour Returns to Greenbrier in September

Matt DigbyBy Mar 04, 2019, 14:12 pm

WOAY – The PGA Tour returns to Greenbrier County later this year, as the Greenbrier Resort hosts A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier, with the dates announced for September 9-15.

During last year’s tournament, the decision had been made to move the tournament from the week of July 4th to the fall, to be included as one of the first events of a PGA Tour season, which starts in the autumn and finishes in August. It was previously known as the Greenbrier Classic from 2010-17, before the name change last year.

The Greenbrier Champions Tennis Classic will also be held that weekend (September 14-15), with participating players to be announced at a later date. Last year, the resort welcomed Venus & Serena Williams, Kevin Anderson, Marcos Baghdatis, Marat Safin, and Carlos Moya to White Sulphur Springs.

In addition to the golf and tennis events at the Greenbrier, there are several high-profile sporting events planned for that weekend throughout the Mountain State. West Virginia football is scheduled to host North Carolina State in Morgantown, while Marshall renews an old Mid-American Conference rivalry when Ohio visits Huntington.

