PETA says cow’s milk is symbol of white supremacists

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 21, 2018, 23:28 pm

In a recent article by PETA, the animal advocate organization detailed why cow’s milk has long been a symbol used by white supremacists.

PETA wrote in an article that dairy milk has been the perfect drink of choice for supremacists “since the dairy industry inflicts extreme violence on other living beings.”

The article breaks down why milk symbolizes supremacy and how cows relate to human culture into three categories; Control over their bodies, control over your mind and “might doesn’t make right.”

Why Cow’s Milk Is the Perfect Drink for Supremacists

According to PETA, “some people might be surprised to learn that cows used by the dairy industry are slaughtered after about five years because their bodies are so spent from being kept constantly pregnant.” PETA relates this concept to white supremacy by saying cows are controlled by humans, similar to the mindset of a supremacist.

Tyler Barker

