Pet Tethering Ordinance Passed in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – The Fayette County Commission passed an ordinance on Friday, making it illegal for pets to be tethered outside under certain conditions.

“Too many dogs are just chained up, left outside and not played with, not attended to at all and nothing deserves to live like that,” said prosecuting attorney Larry Harrah.

The new ordinance bans owners from tethering their pet outside between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. It also bans pets being left out when temperatures are below 30 degrees or exceed 95 degrees.

The Canine Restraint and Outdoor Enclosure Ordinance will take effect in 30 days. After that, the government can intervene when a pet isn’t properly taken care of.

The county receives several calls about pets tied up outside all day, regardless of weather. Because the pet technically had food, water and shelter, nothing could be done. After it takes effect, the county can fine or confiscate animals from pet owners in violation.

Several county residents came to the meeting to support the ordinance. Some said it was a step in the right direction, but they hope to see more done in the future.

“I don’t think anything deserves to live its life at the end of a chain and I think that the pit bull fighting rings need stopped,” said Cindy Feazell. “That definitely needs worked on a lot in our area.”

Citizens with questions can call the Fayette County Commission office or prosecuting attorney Larry Harrah.