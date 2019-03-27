Pet Owners Prepare Furry Friends for Allergy Season

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – With the weather warming up, we all know that pollen season is on it’s way. What many don’t know is that your furry friend may be suffering, too.

While humans usually experience respiratory problems, pets may start to itch more than usual. Just like humans, they can be allergic to both pollen and weeds.

Luckily, there are just as many treatment possibilities for your pet as there are for you.

“There are all sorts of things that vets are going to do for allergies,” said veterinarian Katie Faulkner. “[There are] lots of medications, even some environmental changes that we can recommend.”

Pets are commonly allergic to fleas. Preventing flea infestations can also battle irritated skin.

Owners should consult their veterinarian before medicating their pet.